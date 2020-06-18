Estee Lauder Names Jane Lauder Executive VP, Chief Data Officer

By Colin Kellaher

Estee Lauder Cos. on Thursday said it named Jane Lauder to the newly created post of executive vice president of enterprise marketing and chief data officer.

The New York maker of skin-care and makeup products said Michelle Freyre would succeed Ms. Lauder as senior vice president and global general manager of its Clinique brand, effective July 1.

Ms. Lauder, the granddaughter of company co-founder Estee Lauder, will lead a company-wide strategy to build data-empowered, digitally-directed priorities to accelerate growth, the company said, adding that she will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive.

Ms. Freyre joins from Johnson & Johnson, where she was most recently president of U.S. beauty in the consumer health products division.

Ms. Lauder, a member of the board since 2009, has been with the company since 1996.

