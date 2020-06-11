Renault's Senard says relations with Nissan much improved

Renault's partnership with Japan's Nissan has entered an "incredibly positive" phase after episodes of strained relations in recent years, the French carmaker's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday.

"We've put the work in, we're in an incredibly positive dynamic," Senard told a hearing in France's lower house of parliament, after Renault and Nissan presented plans to deepen their collaboration in May.

Senard added that Renault was confident that car sales, which have ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, would pick up again in France in the coming months.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)