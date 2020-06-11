Log in
Jean-Dominique Senard

Birthday : 03/07/1953
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Jean-Dominique Senard is a French businessperson who has been the head of 7 different companies and

Renault's Senard says relations with Nissan much improved

06/11/2020 | 04:58am EDT
Chairman of Renault SA Jean-Dominique Senard attends a news conference at French carmaker Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

Renault's partnership with Japan's Nissan has entered an "incredibly positive" phase after episodes of strained relations in recent years, the French carmaker's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday.

"We've put the work in, we're in an incredibly positive dynamic," Senard told a hearing in France's lower house of parliament, after Renault and Nissan presented plans to deepen their collaboration in May.

Senard added that Renault was confident that car sales, which have ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, would pick up again in France in the coming months.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)
