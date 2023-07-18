By Giulia Petroni



Kering on Tuesday said that it has appointed Francesca Bellettini and Jean-Marc Duplaix as deputy chief executive officers as part of a series of governance changes.

The French luxury-goods major said Bellettini will be in charge of brand development and assume the new responsibilities in the coming months, in addition to her current role as president and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent. Duplaix, who has been chief financial officer since 2012, will be in charge of operations and finance.

Kering also said that Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci and a member of the group's executive committee, will leave the company effective Sept. 23. Jean-François Palus, who currently serves as managing director at Kering, was appointed as president and CEO of Gucci for a transitional period.

"We are building a more robust organization to fully capture the growth of the global luxury market," said Kering's Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault. "I am confident that the changes we are announcing today will set Kering on a path to success and profitable growth over the long term."

