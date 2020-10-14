Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jean-Paul Agon

Birthday : 07/06/1956
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : L'Oréal S.A. - L'Air Liquide S.A.
Biography : Jean-Paul Agon is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and occu

L'Oreal: Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

L'Oreal SA said Wednesday that Nicolas Hieronimus would succeed Jean-Paul Agon as chief executive effective May 1, 2021.

"As the company's articles of association do not provide for any exception to the legal retirement age of 65 years, Jean-Paul Agon must hand over his duties as chief executive officer before July 2021," it said.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said the board plans to renew Mr. Agon's mandate as chairman, a position he's held since 2011.

It added that it would appoint Barbara Lavernos, who will lead research, innovation, technology from February 2021, as deputy CEO on May 1, 2021.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1235ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L'ORÉAL 1.11% 290.3 Real-time Quote.9.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jean-Paul Agon
 
10/14JEAN-PAUL AGON : Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO
DJ
10/14PETER WENNINK : ASML 3Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms 2020 Outlook -- Update
DJ
10/14MING CHEN : BASF to Propose Liming Chen as Supervisory Board Member at AGM
DJ
10/14NICOLAS HIERONIMUS : French cosmetics group L'Oreal names Hieronimus as new chief
RE
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
10/13HONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Barbara Lavernos Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard David Simon Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group