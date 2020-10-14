L'Oreal: Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO

By Giulia Petroni



L'Oreal SA said Wednesday that Nicolas Hieronimus would succeed Jean-Paul Agon as chief executive effective May 1, 2021.

"As the company's articles of association do not provide for any exception to the legal retirement age of 65 years, Jean-Paul Agon must hand over his duties as chief executive officer before July 2021," it said.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said the board plans to renew Mr. Agon's mandate as chairman, a position he's held since 2011.

It added that it would appoint Barbara Lavernos, who will lead research, innovation, technology from February 2021, as deputy CEO on May 1, 2021.

