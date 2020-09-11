Poor Communication Helped Lead to CEO's Departure at Rio Tinto

A phone call accelerated a chain of events that cost Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques his job after the mining company blew up caves of archaeological importance.

NYSE Signals It Will Exit New Jersey if State Taxes Stock Trades

The New York Stock Exchange plans to run one of its exchanges from a backup site in Chicago for a week as a demonstration of its readiness to quit the state over a proposed tax on financial transactions.

'Wonder Woman 1984' Delayed as Pandemic Slows U.S. Theater Reopenings

Warner Bros. is postponing the release of its "Wonder Woman" sequel, according to a person familiar with the matter, amid concerns that U.S. moviegoers are hesitant to return to theaters in sufficient numbers.

Kroger's Sales Bump Continues as Coronavirus Persists

The nation's biggest grocer posted higher quarterly sales from the pandemic-driven demand for groceries, but signaled that growth has slowed from the first months of the crisis.

Facebook Appeals Move to Curb EU-U.S. Data Transfer

Facebook is appealing a preliminary order by Ireland's privacy regulator to suspend its data transfers from Europe to the U.S., pushing its stance in a case with wide-ranging implications for global tech businesses.

Peloton's Winning Cycle Could End With Covid-19

While Peloton's growth has been exceptional during the pandemic, a long-term bet on its fitness platform is also one that gym membership has taken a permanent hit.

Disney's 'Mulan' Experiment Gets Complicated

Walt Disney Co.'s "Mulan" could serve as a test case for the future of movie distribution. It also might test the entertainment giant's abilities to strike a delicate balance in a highly politicized global market.

Altice Europe to Delist as Drahi Makes Offer

Altice Europe has agreed to be taken private in a takeover offer of EUR2.5 billion by Patrick Drahi, its founder and majority shareholder.

Rio Tinto CEO to Step Down Amid Fallout Over Destruction of Ancient Rock Shelters

Rio Tinto said Jean-Sébastien Jacques would leave the company no later than March 31 after more than four years as CEO, bowing to investor pressure for its senior leaders to be held accountable for the destruction of culturally significant Australian caves.

Euronext Prepares Bid for LSE's Borsa Italiana

Euronext is in talks with Italian lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to submit an offer for the London Stock Exchange's Borsa Italiana.