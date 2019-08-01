Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Presently, he h

Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin Bezos speaks at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $1.8 billion in the last three days of July, reducing the value of his stake in the world's third most valuable company to about $110 billion.

The move by Bezos was part of a previously adopted trading plan and was revealed in regulatory filings that also showed that his former wife Mackenzie Bezos is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

Her stake, stemming from a divorce settlement of the pair's previous joint holdings, is currently worth more than $37 billion.

The numbers mean Bezos retains his pole position among the world's billionaires, while his former wife now ranks 23rd, according to Forbes data.

The couple announced their plan to divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, and Amazon disclosed in April that 4% of its outstanding stock or 19.7 million shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos' name after court approval of the divorce.

The billionaire chief executive has said previously that he would sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Blue Origin aims eventually to cut the cost of space flight to levels that would allow millions of people to live and work off Earth, Bezos has said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.45% 1896 Delayed Quote.26.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
11:07aJEFF BEZOS : Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile
RE
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement - report
RE
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Divorce Finalizes, Sets Stage for $38 Billion Amazon Stake Transfer - Bloomberg
DJ
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says robotic hands will be ready for commercial use in next 10 years
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
04/11JEFF BEZOS : Walmart responds to Bezos with tweet asking Amazon to pay taxes
RE
04/04JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' security chief
RE
02/15JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Is Latest Celebrity to Experience National Enquirer's Bare-Knuckle Tactics
DJ
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Arabia says has 'nothing to do' with Bezos-AMI dispute
RE
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Attempted Blackmail -- 2nd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/25VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's Universal reports stellar results ahead of possible partial sale
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/25TIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
RE
07/31RUPERT STADLER : German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss Stadler over emissions cheating
RE
07/28NELSON PELTZ : Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News
RE
01:16aLAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group