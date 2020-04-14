Log in
Business Leaders
Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos currently ho

Amazon fires three reported critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic

04/14/2020 | 06:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Bethpage on Long Island in New York

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had fired three reported critics of the company's pandemic response for workplace violations, dismissals that drew sharp words from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and a labor coalition.

The company on Friday fired two user experience designers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, for what it called repeated violations of internal policies, without specifying which ones.

The two workers, who gained prominence for pushing the company to do more on climate change, had recently made public statements questioning Amazon's pandemic safety measures and pledging to match donations of up to $500 to support staff at risk of getting the virus.

The e-commerce giant also said it dismissed Bashir Mohamed, a warehouse worker in Minnesota, "for inappropriate language, behavior, and violating social distancing guidelines."

Their dismissals follow Amazon's firing on March 30 of warehouse protest leader Christian Smalls on the grounds that he put others at risk by violating his paid quarantine when he joined a demonstration at Amazon's Staten Island, New York, fulfillment center.

In statements shared with Reuters, Cunningham said she believed Amazon could play a powerful role during the crisis, but to do so, "we have to really listen to the workers who are on the front line, who don?t feel adequately protected."

Costa said in her statement, "No company should punish their employees for showing concern for one another, especially during a pandemic!"

The world's largest online retailer is facing intensifying scrutiny by lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.9 million people, including workers at more than 50 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses, according to the New York Times.

The company has been racing to update safety protocols, distribute protective gear and keep warehouses functional as it works to ship essential goods to shoppers under widespread government stay-at-home orders. Small groups of employees have staged high-profile protests at several Amazon warehouses.

Mohamed, the associate fired in Minnesota, had organized for better working conditions and started pushing for more site cleaning and protective measures, according to BuzzFeed News, which first reported the dismissal and said the termination happened last week. The Washington Post earlier reported the firings of Costa and Cunningham.

Mohamed could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement, Amazon said, "We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so; however, these rights do not provide blanket immunity against bad actions, particularly those that endanger the health, well-being or safety of their colleagues."

After Smalls was fired in March, New York City opened an investigation and five Democratic U.S. Senators wrote to Amazon's chief executive Jeff Bezos asking him to explain what happened.

Public pressure continued on Tuesday.

Sanders tweeted: "Instead of firing employees who want justice, maybe Jeff Bezos ? the richest man in the world ? can focus on providing his workers with paid sick leave, a safe workplace, and a livable planet."

Athena, a labor and activist coalition, called the latest dismissals "outrageous."

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Aakriti Bhalla and Jeffrey Dastin

