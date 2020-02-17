Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Currently, he o

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 04:49pm EST
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.

Bezos, who is the world's richest man, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds towards combating the impact of global warming.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.

"It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals," Bezos said.

Counteracting climate change has become a popular cause for U.S. billionaires in recent years, with Microsoft's Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer counted among the world's wealthiest environmental philanthropists. ??? Last year, Bezos pledged to make online retailer Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040 - the first major corporation to announce such a goal - and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from U.S. vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive LLC.

Bezos also said at the time that Amazon would meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years ahead of the accord's schedule and invest $100 million to restore forests and wetlands.

Cutting emissions related to Amazon, which delivers 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint, will be challenging.

The company has faced recent protests by environmental activists in France and rising pressure from its own employees to take action on climate change.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; additional reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.70% 2134.87 Delayed Quote.15.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.89% 185.35 Delayed Quote.17.53%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.79% 451.5 End-of-day quote.10.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
04:49pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/12JEFF BEZOS : Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million
RE
02/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ
DJ
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
01/24JEFF BEZOS : Report Alleging Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone Puzzles Security Experts
DJ
01/22JEFF BEZOS : U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
RE
01/22JEFF BEZOS : Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'
RE
01/17JEFF BEZOS : After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
RE
01/16JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Vows $1 Billion For Amazon in India -- WSJ
DJ
01/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Pledges New $1 Billion India Investment Amid Pushback
DJ
01/14JEFF BEZOS : Ahead of Bezos visit, India antitrust chief says e-commerce firms shouldn't offer heavy discounts
RE
01/11JEFF BEZOS : Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos says Amazon wants to work more with the Pentagon
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/12ALFRED SCHINDLER : Thyssenkrupp-Kone elevator merger would trigger legal war - Schindler
RE
05:45aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/11WERNER BAUMANN : Bayer CEO Presses to Repair His Monsanto Deal's Damage -- WSJ
DJ
02/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
RE
02/14ALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler sees coronavirus hit of 'several hundreds of millions'
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group