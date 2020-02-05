Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Currently, he o

Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Corinne Ramey

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos asked a California judge to throw out a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he didn't accuse his girlfriend's brother of leaking nude photos.

The argument, made in court documents filed Monday in state court in Los Angeles, comes in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Michael Sanchez, a talent agent and the brother of Mr. Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. In that lawsuit, Mr. Sanchez accused Mr. Bezos and his representatives of spreading false rumors that Mr. Sanchez leaked nude photographs of Mr. Bezos to the press.

Mr. Bezos and Gavin de Becker, the Amazon founder's security chief whom Mr. Sanchez also named as a defendant, also said Mr. Sanchez was the source of leaked personal text messages used for a January 2019 National Enquirer article. They pointed to a March 2019 public statement made by American Media Inc., the tabloid's publisher, saying Mr. Sanchez tipped off the tabloid about the affair and "provided all of the materials" for its investigation.

The lawyers accused Mr. Sanchez of trying to exploit a media controversy that he helped to create.

"By filing this lawsuit, Mr. Sanchez hopes to put himself back on the front pages and extract money from Defendants by leveraging the current media environment to harass them," wrote lawyers for Mr. Bezos and Mr. de Becker.

Mr. Bezos' lawyers' arguments were made under a California law that allows for early dismissal of some lawsuits that could chill free speech.

A lawyer for Mr. Sanchez didn't respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for Ms. Sanchez declined to comment. Her lawyer previously provided a statement on Ms. Sanchez's behalf saying that her brother committed a "deep and unforgivable betrayal" by providing her personal information to the National Enquirer.

A lawyer for Mr. Bezos declined to comment beyond the filing.

The allegations in Mr. Sanchez's lawsuit revolve around the publication of a January 2019 article in the National Enquirer that made public an affair between Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez, who were both married at the time. Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez remain in a relationship.

In his lawsuit, Mr. Sanchez says he became involved in the tabloid's story in an effort to control the narrative around his sister's relationship. He denied leaking "graphic, nude photos" to the tabloid.

In the court documents, lawyers for Messrs. Bezos and de Becker make a distinction between personal text messages provided to the National Enquirer and the supposed nude photos referenced by Mr. Sanchez in his suit. Neither Mr. Bezos nor Mr. de Becker have accused Mr. Sanchez of leaking nude photos to the Enquirer, the court documents say.

Similarly, news articles on the subject, including one in The Wall Street Journal, say Mr. Sanchez leaked personal information, but not specifically nude photographs, the lawyers say.

American Media Inc., the tabloid's publisher, has said in a public statement that Mr. Sanchez tipped off the tabloid about the affair and "provided all of the materials" for its investigation.

The filings also contain two draft complaints that Mr. de Becker says prior lawyers retained by Mr. Sanchez had previously emailed him. One of these complaints makes federal racketeering claims against Mr. Bezos, alleging he surrounded himself with "fixers" and "whitewashers" who lied about Mr. Sanchez. Mr. Sanchez also says in that draft complaint that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents served him with a subpoena at his home in April 2019, and he testified before a grand jury in New York a month later.

A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment. Federal prosecutors have been investigating an alleged hack of Mr. Bezos' phone and whether American Media Inc. attempted to blackmail Mr. Bezos, as the Amazon head has claimed.

Write to Corinne Ramey at Corinne.Ramey@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.27% 2049.67 Delayed Quote.10.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
02:48aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ
DJ
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
01/24JEFF BEZOS : Report Alleging Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone Puzzles Security Experts
DJ
01/22JEFF BEZOS : U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
RE
01/22JEFF BEZOS : Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'
RE
01/17JEFF BEZOS : After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
RE
01/16JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Vows $1 Billion For Amazon in India -- WSJ
DJ
01/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Pledges New $1 Billion India Investment Amid Pushback
DJ
01/14JEFF BEZOS : Ahead of Bezos visit, India antitrust chief says e-commerce firms shouldn't offer heavy discounts
RE
01/11JEFF BEZOS : Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos says Amazon wants to work more with the Pentagon
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/03BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group