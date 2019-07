-MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos are divorced after 25 years of marriage, Bloomberg reports.

-A King County, Washington, judge on Friday signed an order formalizing the separation, the report said.

-That sets the stage for the transfer of some 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) to MacKenzie's name. The Bezoses announced the split in January, the report said.

-That 4% holding is valued at $38.3 billion, the report said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com