Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Currently, he o

Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 12:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin in Washington

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is urging a U.S. judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Bezos falsely stated that Lauren Sanchez's brother was the source of his intimate photographs, according to a court filing.

In March last year, the publisher of the National Enquirer said its reports on Bezos' private life were based on information from a single source, the brother of Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos filed a response to the suit on Monday calling Sanchez's claims baseless and said the suit amounted to an attempt to chill Bezos' ability to exercise his right of free speech, Bloomberg said.

Bezos also said that Sanchez had failed to point to a single example of him or his security chief Gavin de Becker making such an accusation, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru;Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.23% 2004.2 Delayed Quote.8.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
12:52aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
01/24JEFF BEZOS : Report Alleging Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone Puzzles Security Experts
DJ
01/22JEFF BEZOS : U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
RE
01/22JEFF BEZOS : Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'
RE
01/17JEFF BEZOS : After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
RE
01/16JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Vows $1 Billion For Amazon in India -- WSJ
DJ
01/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Pledges New $1 Billion India Investment Amid Pushback
DJ
01/14JEFF BEZOS : Ahead of Bezos visit, India antitrust chief says e-commerce firms shouldn't offer heavy discounts
RE
01/11JEFF BEZOS : Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos says Amazon wants to work more with the Pentagon
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/03BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Mike Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Remo Ruffini Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group