Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

Bezos asks if Musk's Twitter deal will signal change in China content policy

04/26/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos has asked in a post on Twitter if Elon Musk's $44 billion cash deal to buy the U.S. social media platform gives China "a bit of leverage over the town square".

Twitter is blocked in China, where Musk, the world's richest person, has key business interests.

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist and has criticised Twitter's content moderation policy, reached a deal on Monday to buy the company.

Political activists expect that Musk's ownership of Twitter will mean less moderation and the reinstatement of banned individuals including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

There are also questions on what the deal will mean for Twitter's China content policy as Musk's Tesla relies heavily on China for production and vehicle sales.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos tweeted late on Monday.

"My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter," he later tweeted.

Musk said in a tweet on Monday: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday there was no basis to speculation that Beijing could try to use leverage over Tesla in order to influence content on Twitter.

A Tesla spokesperson said the company has no comment. Twitter did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim, Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing, Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.19% 2921.48 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
TESLA, INC. -0.70% 998.02 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
Most Read News
 
04/25Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
RE
04/20Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
RE
04/22CATHIE WOOD : Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox
RE
04/20ELON MUSK : Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer (April 19)
RE
04/19WARREN BUFFETT : CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman
RE
04/20WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
RE
04/20ELON MUSK : Judge rejects 'gag order' for Elon Musk
RE
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
04:16aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks if Musk's Twitter deal will signal change in China content policy
RE
02:41aBezos asks will Musk's Twitter deal signal change in its China content policy
RE
04/25Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
RE
04/25FUNDING OBSCURED : The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 