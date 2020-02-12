Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Currently, he o

Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the world's wealthiest person, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion known as the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

The sale price is believed to be the highest in a Los Angeles-area residential real estate transaction, surpassing the previous record of $150 million reportedly spent by media executive Lachlan Murdoch last year to buy the Chartwell estate in Bel-Air.

The Chartwell chateau was familiar to television viewers of the 1960s as the palatial home of the fictional Clampett family in the CBS classic sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

The 9.4-acre (3.8-hectare) property sold by Geffen to Bezos - in a deal first reported by the Wall Street Journal - boasts a stately Hollywood pedigree all its own. It is named for Jack Warner, the Warner Bros Studio chief who built the mansion in 1937.

Geffen purchased the Warner Estate in 1990 for $47.5 million, a then-record price for a Los Angeles-area home, according to the Journal. The Chartwell property set a new all-time high for the state when it sold for about $150 million late last year, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Bezos, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes at $131 billion this year, owns properties around the world. It was not immediately clear if the Amazon CEO plans to make the Warner Estate his primary home.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were house hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area. Bezos has been searching for a home for the past year, according to the Post.

The Wall Street Journal said Bezos purchased three New York apartments earlier this year in a deal valued at about $80 million.

In addition to the $165 million he paid Geffen for the Warner Estate, his venture capital firm Bezos Expeditions paid $90 million to buy a tract of undeveloped Los Angeles land from the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the source told Reuters. The Allen property was purchased as an investment property, according to the source.

The Warner Estate, the Journal reported, features expansive terraces, sprawling gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court and a nine-hole golf course.

"No studio czar's residence, before or since, has ever surpassed in size, grandeur, or sheer glamour the Jack Warner Estate on Angelo Drive in Benedict Canyon," according a passage from the book "The Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills" quoted by the Journal.

(Reporting by Bill Tarrant and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kim Coghill)

By Steve Gorman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.43% 2160 Delayed Quote.16.89%
FOX CORPORATION 1.45% 37.67 Delayed Quote.0.16%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.15% 184.71 Delayed Quote.17.13%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.19% 14.44 Delayed Quote.2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
02/12JEFF BEZOS : Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million
RE
02/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ
DJ
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
01/24JEFF BEZOS : Report Alleging Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone Puzzles Security Experts
DJ
01/22JEFF BEZOS : U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
RE
01/22JEFF BEZOS : Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'
RE
01/17JEFF BEZOS : After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
RE
01/16JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Vows $1 Billion For Amazon in India -- WSJ
DJ
01/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Pledges New $1 Billion India Investment Amid Pushback
DJ
01/14JEFF BEZOS : Ahead of Bezos visit, India antitrust chief says e-commerce firms shouldn't offer heavy discounts
RE
01/11JEFF BEZOS : Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos says Amazon wants to work more with the Pentagon
RE
2019JEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/07URS ROHNER : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal
RE
02/12ALFRED SCHINDLER : Thyssenkrupp-Kone elevator merger would trigger legal war - Schindler
RE
02/06LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks
RE
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/10LUCA DE MEO : New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor
RE
02/11WERNER BAUMANN : Bayer CEO Presses to Repair His Monsanto Deal's Damage -- WSJ
DJ
02/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group