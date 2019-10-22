Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander

"I'm excited to announce that we put together a national team to go back to the moon," Bezos, founder and CEO of online retail giant Amazon, said at the International Astronautical Congress.

The four companies, with Blue Origin as the lead contractor, plan to submit a proposal for the lander to NASA under its Artemis lunar programme, an accelerated mission to the moon kickstarted in March by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Bezos called the partnerships a "national team" whose history in space exploration fits the Blue Moon's mission. Lockheed is separately developing the moon-bound astronaut capsule named Orion. Northrop helped NASA build the Apollo lunar landers in the 1960s. Draper, a not-for-profit research and development organisation, built NASA's navigation computers for Apollo lunar landers.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Joey Roulette