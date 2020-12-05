Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface

12/05/2020 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington

(Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024.

"This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon," Bezos said in a post on Instagram with a video of the engine test this week at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The BE-7 engine, which Blue Origin has been developing for years, has tallied 1,245 seconds of test-fire time and will power the company's National Team Human Landing System lunar lander.

Blue Origin leads a "national team" as the prime contractor that it assembled in 2019 to help build its Blue Moon lander. That team includes Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper.

Blue Origin has vied for lucrative government contracts in recent years and is competing with rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and Dynetics, owned by Leidos Holdings Inc, to win a contract to build NASA's next human lunar landing system to ferry humans to the moon in the next decade.

In April, NASA awarded a lunar lander development contract to Blue Origin's team worth $579 million (430.87 million pounds), as well as two other companies: SpaceX which received $135 million to help develop its Starship system and Leidos-owned Dynetics which won $253 million.

NASA is poised to pick two of the three companies "in early March" 2021 to continue building their lander prototypes for crewed missions to the moon beginning in 2024, an agency spokeswoman has said.

But slim funds for the landing systems made available to NASA by Congress, as well as uncertainty over the incoming Biden administration's views on space exploration, have threatened to delay NASA's decision to advance the lunar lander contracts.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2020 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 1.87% 104.81 Delayed Quote.7.07%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.27% 366.61 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
02:52pJEFF BEZOS : Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface
RE
12/04DAVID FARR : David Farr's Covid Lessons
DJ
12/04IVAN GLASENBERG : Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg to Retire During 1st Half 2021
DJ
12/04RALPH HAMERS : UBS appoints Keller-Busse to lead Swiss unit, first big move under Hamers
RE
12/03ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak eyes OPEC+ oil output increase by 2 million bpd by April
RE
12/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 62.8% for the year
RE
12/03BERND PISCHETSRIEDER : Daimler proposes ex-BMW and VW executive Pischetsrieder as chairman
RE
12/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's loss widens in first quarterly report post IPO
RE
12/02GARY COHN : Ex-Goldman Sachs President Cohn has not returned pay after 1MDB clawbacks - Bloomberg News
RE
12/02XAVIER ROLET : Former LSE boss Rolet joins tech acquisition vehicle Golden Falcon
RE
12/02PHILIP GREEN : Not appropriate for UK government to demand Green plug Arcadia pension hole - minister
RE
12/02JOHN KEOGH : Chubb Names John Keogh President
DJ
12/02DEAN CONNOR : Sun Life President, CEO Dean Connor to Retire Next Year
DJ
12/01MARK HAWKINS : Salesforce CFO Mark Hawkins Plans to Hand Over Reins -- Update
DJ
12/01TREVOR MILTON : Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
12/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's loss widens in first quarterly report post IPO
RE
12/01TREVOR MILTON : Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
RE
12/01WOLFGANG PORSCHE : VW seeks to avert crisis after CEO demands confidence vote
RE
12/04RALPH HAMERS : UBS appoints Keller-Busse to lead Swiss unit, first big move under Hamers
RE
12/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 62.8% for the year
RE
11/30MUKESH AMBANI : Battle of the billionaires - Bezos, Ambani gun for India retail supremacy
RE
11/30PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Leon Black Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Aditya Mittal Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ