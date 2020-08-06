Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 11:35am EDT
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

The stock sale comes at a time when the company's shares have surged more than 73% this year.

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold 1 million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

Bezos, the world's richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

The latest share sale leaves him with 54.5 million shares worth roughly $174.64 billion at the current market price.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.42% 3190.97 Delayed Quote.73.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/04SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft CEO Nadella Wades Into U.S.-China Tensions in TikTok Pursuit
DJ
08/02ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31ELON MUSK : Demand for Tesla vehicles remained strong during pandemic, Musk says
RE
08/01ELON MUSK : Tesla Pulls Ahead in the Coronavirus Era After Elon Musk's Years of Struggle
DJ
07/30PATRICK DRAHI : Altice's owner Drahi says Huawei 5G equipment are the best
RE
07/31RUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences
RE
07/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8%
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Henri Poupart-lafarge Norbert Reithofer Jean-dominique Senard Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group