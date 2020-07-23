Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

The chief executives of four of the largest U.S. tech companies plan to deflect criticism next week in a Congressional hearing into their use of market power to hurt rivals by saying they themselves face competition and by debunking claims they are so dominant.

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet's Google and Apple, are set to speak before the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel on July 27. They will present their testimonies virtually, according to sources familiar with their plans.

The panel is questioning the companies as part of its sweeping probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers.

The high-profile hearing, which will bring together Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai, will be a key moment in the growing backlash against Big Tech in the United States and is likely to set up a face-off between the executives and skeptical lawmakers from both parties.

Many tech lobbying groups and industry critics say the hearing is unlikely to address core antitrust issues or bring new information to the table, however.

Apple is likely to be quizzed about the way it manages its app store after facing criticisms that it presents hurdles to newcomers. Apple told Reuters it will argue it does not have controlling market share for apps. The iPhone maker views its store as a feature designed to ensure the security and reliability of its phones.

Apple will address issues such as the approval process for the app store - long a sore point with developers who have said their apps are held up without warning - and allegations it does not share key functions such as data about the phone's location.

The other companies will also contend they still face plenty of competition.

A source familiar with Amazon's plans said Jeff Bezos will talk about the options consumers have for online purchases and how the coronavirus pandemic has boosted e-commerce overall - including for large retail rivals such as Walmart.

He will also talk about small sellers on its third-party marketplace platform and "how they have continued to thrive despite competition from Amazon," the source added. Amazon has come under scrutiny on how it uses data from small sellers to benefit its own business.

Bezos will also address allegations the company took advantage of the pandemic by limiting inventory sold by small sellers but will stay away from bringing up contentious issues such as the conversation around breaking up the company, the source said.

Facebook's Zuckerberg will follow a similar tack, another source said. He is expected to argue that the company has strong competitors, including Google and Amazon on the advertising side and Twitter and TikTok in social media.

Zuckerberg is expected to renew Facebook's call for government regulation in areas such as harmful content in social media, election integrity, and privacy - areas where the company has been criticized.

Details of Google's likely arguments were not available. But in recent weeks the firm has published blog posts and a whitepaper asserting that it still faces plenty of competition and that the fees it charges ad buyers and sellers are justified.

Amazon, Facebook and Google declined comment.

"There's not much tech CEOs can do to appease anti-tech critics... this hearing is not about finding truth but creating news stories," said Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel at industry lobby group NetChoice.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz in Washington; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave in San Francisco and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.26% 1528.81 Delayed Quote.16.83%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.75% 3016 Delayed Quote.67.76%
APPLE INC. -2.68% 378.255 Delayed Quote.32.50%
FACEBOOK -1.31% 236.66 Delayed Quote.16.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/20ELON MUSK : Tesla share rally propels some early fan investors to riches
RE
07/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
RE
07/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Plans Concurrent Listings in Shanghai, Hong Kong
DJ
12:37pJEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/21JACK MA : How Jack Ma's Ant Group Went From Business Disrupter to Chinese Tech Champion
DJ
07/21ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Aims Tesla at Fourth Straight Profitable Quarter
DJ
07:00aMARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group