Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos

06/12/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Want to bid for a seat on a spaceship ride with Jeff Bezos? You'll need to be quick - and you'll probably need more than $4 million.

Blue Origin is planning a live auction on Saturday to conclude the month-long bidding process for a seat on the sightseeing trip to space next month with the company's founder, billionaire Amazon.com Inc executive Bezos.

The identity of the winner - presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado - will not be immediately disclosed.

But the July 20 launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard booster from West Texas would be a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive toward a new era of private commercial space travel.

Bezos, the world's wealthiest man and a lifelong space enthusiast, has been racing against fellow aspiring billionaire aeronauts Richard Branson and Elon Musk to be the first of the three to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere.

"Putting the world's richest man and one of the most recognized figures in business into space is a massive advertisement for space as a domain for exploration, industrialization and investment," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients earlier this month.

As the month-long bidding process leading up to the live auction closed on Thursday, the winning figure stood at more than $4 million, fueled by entries from more than 6,000 people from at least 143 countries, Blue Origin said.

The live auction capping the process is set to begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and last a few minutes.

While the funds raised from the event are earmarked for charity, Blue Origin is hoping to galvanize enthusiasm for its nascent suborbital tourism business.

However, Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, may attempt to steal Bezos' thunder by joining a possible test flight to the edge of space over the July 4 weekend aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane, one person familiar with the matter said.

The race is fueled by optimism that space travel will become mainstream as nascent technology is proven and costs fall, fueling what UBS estimates could be a $3 billion annual tourism market by 2030.

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, as well as Musk's SpaceX, have also discussed using their rockets to link far-flung global cities. UBS says that long-haul travel market could be worth more than $20 billion, though several barriers such as air-safety certification could derail the plans.

Blue Origin has not divulged its pricing strategy for future trips.

Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on a market study and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.08% 3346.83 Delayed Quote.2.76%
TESLA, INC. -0.04% 609.89 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
07:09aJEFF BEZOS : Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
06/11ANDREA ORCEL : Santander's Orcel case could face long delay as hearing postponed
RE
06/11ELON MUSK : 'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
RE
06/10BARRY DILLER : 'Netflix won some time ago' -Barry Diller
RE
06/10BARRY DILLER : Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed
RE
06/10KOFI BRUCE : Electronic Arts to Nominate General Mills Executive Bruce to Board
DJ
06/10PATRICK DRAHI : Altice UK Buys 12.1% of BT Group but Doesn't Plan Takeover -- Update
DJ
06/10MARIA MARTINEZ : French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in April
DJ
06/09PATRICK DRAHI : Altice seeks to lure MasMovil, others for $7.3 bln Portugal sale - sources
RE
06/09JOHN TYSON : Tyson Foods sets net-zero emissions goal, but falls short on farming project
RE
06/09ANITA FREW : Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair
RE
06/09MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in April Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
06/08CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally
RE
06/08WEI LI : Central banks' new inflation puzzle
RE
06/08MARIA MARTINEZ : German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Fell in April
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next

Most Read News
 
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month
RE
06/08CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally
RE
06/11ELON MUSK : 'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
RE
06/10MARIA MARTINEZ : French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in April
DJ
06/06ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla cancels the longest-range Model S Plaid+
RE
06/09MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in April Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
06/08MARIA MARTINEZ : German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Fell in April
DJ
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
07:09aJEFF BEZOS : Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
06/11Amazon, Other Tech Giants Could Be Forced to Shed Assets Under House Bill -- 4th Update
DJ
06/11Amazon, Other Tech Giants Could Be Forced to Shed Assets Under House Bill -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/11Amazon, Other Tech Giants Could Be Forced to Shed Assets Under House Bill -- Update
DJ
06/09Today on Wall Street: The day before tomorrow
06/08U.S. investigates leak of rich Americans' tax records
RE


Popular Business Leaders
 