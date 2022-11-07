Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey...

France's Macron: Bezos Earth Fund pledged $1 billion to protect environment

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: France's Macron and Germany's Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bezos Earth Fund - set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - has pledged $1 billion by 2030 to help protect carbon reserves and biodiversity, according to a statement by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron's office issued the statement on Monday as the French leader held a first series of talks at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Macron's office added that the presidents of Gabon and Rwanda had also expressed an interest at the COP27 summit in taking steps to protect forests and natural carbon reserves.

Bezos's philanthropic organization so far has pledged 30% of its $10-billion fund toward nature conservation, restoration and food-systems transformation. The fund is seeking a coalition with African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit to add heft to land restoration efforts.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)


© Reuters 2022
