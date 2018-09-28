Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:26am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

SEATTLE/ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has won a contract to supply engines for United Launch Alliance's massive Vulcan rocket, the companies said on Thursday.

While Blue Origin has been seen as the front-runner for the contract for months, the win is a significant milestone for the Seattle-area aerospace company as it vies to become a player in the market for lucrative U.S. military satellite launch contracts.

Choosing Blue Origin's made-in-America BE-4 engine for the next-generation heavy-lift Vulcan launch vehicle is part of ULA's path to ending U.S. reliance on Russia's RD-180 engine for national security missions. That engine currently provides the main power for ULA's legacy workhorse, Atlas V, which the Vulcan will eventually replace.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of aerospace stalwarts Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, picked Blue Origin's BE-4 engine to power Vulcan's core booster over the AR1 engine put up by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

"United Launch Alliance is the premier launch service provider for national security missions, and we're thrilled to be part of their team and that mission," Blue Origin's CEO, Bob Smith, said in a statement.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but engines represent a major portion of the cost of a rocket.

Aerojet Rocketdyne spokesman Steve Warren said the company was "still excited to be on team Vulcan." Aerojet's RL10 engine will provide power to the Vulcan rocket's upper stage.

ULA said in announcing the contract award that Vulcan was on track for an initial flight in mid-2020, though industry sources expect that deadline to be extended.

Bezos is funneling $1 billion of his own fortune annually into Blue Origin as it scrambles to fly its own heavy-lift launch vehicle, dubbed New Glenn, in 2020. New Glenn will also be powered by Blue Origin's BE-4 engine and eventually compete with ULA's Vulcan, raising questions about the clarity of Bezos' strategy.

"Nobody disputes that with the investment they're making they won't eventually be successful," Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications Inc, told Reuters in August. "But how and when they become reliable is still uncertain."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Joey Roulette in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Eric M. Johnson and Joey Roulette
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC 1.89% 33.95 Delayed Quote.8.72%
AMAZON.COM 1.93% 2012.98 Delayed Quote.63.75%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.65% 367.39 Delayed Quote.23.78%
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 6.36% 21.75 Delayed Quote.73.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
03:26aJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
RE
09/27JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ
09/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
RE
09/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos gives $10 million to bipartisan campaign fund
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
07/13JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos plans to charge at least $200,000 for space rides - sources
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/26JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures
DJ
04/25JEFF BEZOS : Protesters greet Amazon's Jeff Bezos in Germany
RE
04/10JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09JEFF BEZOS : Slammed by Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment
DJ
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping
RE
02/26JEFF BEZOS : Buffett sets big goals for CEO of Bezos-Dimon health venture
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
09/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
RE
09/24MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
03:10aELON MUSK : SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE
09/21DAVID BONDERMAN : Frustrated Ryanair investors target chairman after year of strikes
RE
09/21MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
09/27JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary James Packer John Paulson Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau An Wang Alain Weill Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.