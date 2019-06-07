Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Presently, he h

Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The Amazon CEO has purchased three adjoining units at 212 Fifth Avenue in a deal that could be worth as much as $86 million. 

By Katherine Clarke

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to finalize the purchase of three New York apartments Tuesday in a deal valued at around $80 million, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Mr. Bezos is buying a penthouse and two units directly beneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue, located near Madison Square Park, these people said. The main penthouse alone spans three floors, with a private elevator and large terraces, according to StreetEasy. If turned into a single-family home the three units would total more than 17,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms.

The penthouse, which was asking $73.8 million at one point in 2017, was most recently on the market for $58 million, though the exact sales price wasn't clear as the deal hasn't yet been recorded publicly. The other two units sold for a collective $28.45 million, public records show.

The deal is the priciest ever closed in New York south of 42nd Street, said appraiser Jonathan Miller. It's also the second largest deal closed this year in New York, second only to hedge funder Ken Griffin's nearly $240 million deal for a penthouse at 220 Central Park South, Mr. Miller said.

The deal comes almost four months after Mr. Bezos's company ditched plans for a corporate headquarters in the Long Island City area of New York, and amid his divorce from longtime wife MacKenzie Bezos. Bloomberg Billionaire's Index pegs his net worth at $106 billion. A spokesman for Mr. Bezos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Bezos has been on the hunt for a New York home for months, and eyed the penthouse at the XI, a new two-tower condo project in West Chelsea, according to people familiar with his search. The executive had parties involved with the search sign nondisclosure agreements, those people said.

The Fifth Avenue building dates back to 1912. Originally used for manufacturing, it was converted into nearly 50 condos in 2015 and was developed by a partnership that includes Madison Equities, Building and Land Technology and Thor Equities. Though the building is undoubtedly luxurious, it is not known for its flashiness: Amenities include a fitness center and a game room. StreetEasy shows that all the original sponsor units are in contract or sold.

John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens represented Mr. Bezos in the deal, according to people familiar with his role. Nikki Field, Brad Ingalls, Mara Flash Blum and Kevin B. Brown of Sotheby's International Realty were the listing agents, according to StreetEasy.

Mr. Bezos also has homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Washington, D.C., West Texas and Medina, Wash., The Wall Street Journal reported in January. In New York, he and his ex-wife lived at the Century at 25 Central Park West. In 1999 they paid $7.65 million for three units at that art deco building owned by then-Sony Music Chief Executive Tommy Mottola. Then in 2012 Mr. Bezos paid $5.3 million for an adjacent 1,725-square-foot unit.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.93% 1754.6292 Delayed Quote.15.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
02:48aJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says robotic hands will be ready for commercial use in next 10 years
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
04/11JEFF BEZOS : Walmart responds to Bezos with tweet asking Amazon to pay taxes
RE
04/04JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' security chief
RE
02/15JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Is Latest Celebrity to Experience National Enquirer's Bare-Knuckle Tactics
DJ
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Arabia says has 'nothing to do' with Bezos-AMI dispute
RE
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Attempted Blackmail -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
RE
01/31JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin signs launch deal with Canada's Telesat
RE
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing -- 3rd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/03PATRICK THOMAS : DuPont Shares up 9% Following Corteva Split
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About