Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC.

08/06/2019 | 05:36am EDT
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1018724/000101872419000083/xslF345X03/wf-form4_156504082729937.xml) with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.19% 1765.13 Delayed Quote.21.39%
