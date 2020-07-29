Jeff Bezos Birthday : 01/12/1964 Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc. Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P » Read more MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split 0 07/29/2020 | 06:31am EDT Send by mail :

MacKenzie Scott has donated $1.7 bln since splitting from Jeff Bezos She was left with a 4% Amazon stake worth around $36 bln at the time of her divorce from the Amazon CEO and world's richest man This has since grown to $60 bln with a jump in Amazon's shares She pledged to donate most of her wealth This donation went to various causes including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health, and climate change "I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems." - MacKenzie Scott


