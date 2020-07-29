Log in
Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC, Bezos Day One Fund and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P

MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split

07/29/2020 | 06:31am EDT

MacKenzie Scott has donated $1.7 bln

since splitting from Jeff Bezos

She was left with a 4% Amazon stake

worth around $36 bln

at the time of her divorce

from the Amazon CEO and world's richest man

This has since grown to $60 bln

with a jump in Amazon's shares

She pledged to donate most of her wealth

This donation went to various causes

including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health, and climate change

"I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems." - MacKenzie Scott
