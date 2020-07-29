MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split

MacKenzie Scott has donated $1.7 bln
since splitting from Jeff Bezos
She was left with a 4% Amazon stake
worth around $36 bln
at the time of her divorce
from the Amazon CEO and world's richest man
This has since grown to $60 bln
with a jump in Amazon's shares
She pledged to donate most of her wealth
This donation went to various causes
including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health, and climate change
"I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems." - MacKenzie Scott