Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos currently ho

Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:39pm EDT
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center

By Joey Rouelette

NASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign.

The three companies, which include firms of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, will share $967 million (768.4 million pounds) from NASA.

Details on specific amounts each company will receive were not immediately known.

Boeing Co, a NASA contractor and one of the companies that bid for this contract, was not selected.

Unlike the Apollo program that put astronauts on the moon 50 years ago, NASA is gearing up for a long-term presence on Earth's satellite that the agency says will eventually enable humans to reach Mars.

The next manned mission to the moon will require leaps in robotic technologies and a plan for NASA to work with the three companies to design and develop human landing systems.

"We are following through on the president's space policy directive," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, calling the selection "historic". 

Picking three providers allows NASA to have redundancy in case one company falls behind in development, Lisa Watson-Morgan, NASA's human landing system program manager, told reporters on Thursday. 

Last year, Bezos unveiled Blue Origin's design for the lunar lander, Blue Moon, it intends to build as a prime contractor with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper. Blue Origin plans to launch its landing system using its own heavy-lift rocket, New Glenn.

Musk's SpaceX, which is on the cusp of launching its first manned mission for NASA next month, will develop its Starship landing system to send crew and up to 100 pounds of cargo to the moon.

Dynetics, a space firm recently acquired by Leidos Holdings Inc, will manage a team of 25 partners to develop its human landing system that Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance will launch on its Vulcan launch system.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.29% 2426.935 Delayed Quote.28.40%
TESLA, INC. -3.34% 772.61 Delayed Quote.91.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
02:39pJEFF BEZOS : Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander
RE
04/23JEFF BEZOS : Bezos, Musk among billionaires gaining net worth in pandemic - report
RE
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
03/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend's Brother Sues National Enquirer Publisher for Defamation
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/12JEFF BEZOS : Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million
RE
02/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ
DJ
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
01/24JEFF BEZOS : Report Alleging Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone Puzzles Security Experts
DJ
01/22JEFF BEZOS : U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
RE
01/22JEFF BEZOS : Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'
RE
01/17JEFF BEZOS : After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/26HAROLD HAMM : a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD's profit sinks 85% in first quarter as virus hits market
RE
04/28DAVID CALHOUN : The Strategic Costs of Boeing's Dash for Cash -- Heard on the Street
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Bill Gates Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group