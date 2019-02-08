Log in
Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos presently ho

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/08/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Prosecutors Weigh Whether National Enquirer Violated Earlier Agreement

Federal prosecutors are examining whether the National Enquirer's dealings with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos violated a nonprosecution agreement the tabloid's publisher signed last year. 

 
Fallout Spreads from Wells Fargo Outage

Wells Fargo scrambled to deal with a systems problem that hampered the bank's online and mobile banking platforms Thursday and Friday. The bank has been restoring operations and is extending branch hours to handle customer questions about the issues. 

 
Sprint Accuses AT&T of False Advertising of 5G Service

Sprint Corp. has sued AT&T Inc. over a branding campaign that it says falsely tells customers they are receiving 5G service on their smartphones, escalating marketing wars between carriers over the next generation of wireless networks. 

 
Bank of America CEO Compensation Rose 15% in 2018

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a compensation package valued at $26.5 million last year, a 15% raise from the $23 million he earned in the prior year. 

 
BB&T CEO Shows Power of Positive Thinking in $28.2 Billion Megadeal

Known to espouse optimism as a leadership skill, BB&T chief executive Kelly King now faces a test of his management philosophy with the SunTrust deal the two banks are pursuing. 

 
Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Blackmail; Publisher Says It Acted Lawfully

Jeff Bezos accused National Enquirer parent American Media of trying to blackmail him. The publisher said it acted lawfully in the reporting of the Bezos story but that it will investigate the claims. 

 
23andMe's Growth Slows

Consumer genetics-testing company 23andMe's sales growth was hit by privacy concerns last year, its chief executive said, at the same time touting the company's drug development pipeline that she hopes will power its next phase. 

 
Singapore Police Search Wirecard's Offices

Shares of Wirecard fell 16% in Frankfurt after Singapore police searched the German payments company's offices in the city-state as part of an investigation into potential accounting irregularities. 

 
Nine West Reaches Deal to End Chapter 11 Court Fight

Nine West reached a deal Friday that clears a path out of bankruptcy and ends a courtroom contest over grants of legal immunity to private-equity owner Sycamore Partners LP. 

 
Mattel, Hasbro Stung by Collapse of Toys 'R' Us

Hasbro and Mattel both posted steep quarterly sales declines across most of their toy portfolios as last year's liquidation of Toys "R" Us disrupted the key holiday season.

