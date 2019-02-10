Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Jeffrey P. Bezos founded Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC. Presently, he h

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Campaign Against Huawei Faces Challenge in Eastern Europe

Governments in Europe's east, which have been courted by Beijing and promised investments, debate whether or not to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei. 

 
Attorney for Tabloid Publisher Says Jeff Bezos Wasn't Blackmailed

An attorney for the chief executive of American Media countered allegations that the publisher of the National Enquirer tried to pressure the Amazon CEO with the release of embarrassing photos. 

 
Boeing and Regulators Delay Jetliner Fixes Prompted by Lion Air Crash

Engineering and regulatory complications are expected to delay safety fixes covering hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets until at least April. 

 
Vale Denied Having 'Upstream' Dams Ahead of Deadly Accident

Vale had denied owning the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed last month and killed at least 150 people at one of its old mines in Brazil, underscoring the industry's reluctance to disclose information about such structures. 

 
Prosecutors Weigh Whether National Enquirer Violated Earlier Agreement

Federal prosecutors are examining whether the National Enquirer's dealings with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos violated a nonprosecution agreement the tabloid's publisher signed last year. 

 
'The Lego Movie 2' Collapses at the Box Office

Hollywood looked to "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" to help it recover from a dismal January at the box office, but the Warner Bros. franchise failed to deliver. 

 
Tesla Is Cranking Out Model 3s-Now It Has to Service Them

Tesla Model 3 owners face unusually long waits for repairs, a drawback to being a customer of an upstart company that has built a coveted luxury brand but is still learning some of the basics. 

 
Prepare to Pay More for Diapers, Clorox and Cat Litter

Makers of household staples started raising prices last year on diapers, toilet paper and trash bags to offset higher commodity costs and boost profits. Executives are promising to raise even more prices this year. 

 
Fortnite-Marshmello Mashup Showcases New Avenues for Games, Music

The videogame "Fornite" for 10 minutes put away its guns and transported players to a live virtual performance by Marshmello, in a pop-culture mashup that spoke not only to the game's popularity but to its potential as a stage for all kinds of entertainment. 

 
Coke Launches First New Flavor in Over a Decade

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will go on sale across the U.S. on Feb. 25.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
09:16pJEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:55aJEFF BEZOS : Saudi Arabia says has 'nothing to do' with Bezos-AMI dispute
RE
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Attempted Blackmail -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
RE
01/31JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin signs launch deal with Canada's Telesat
RE
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/05JEFF BEZOS : Best of Frenemies
DJ
2018JEFF BEZOS : Small Businesses Brace for Amazon -- WSJ
DJ
2018JEFF BEZOS : Small Businesses See Amazon's Arrival as a Curse and a Blessing
DJ
2018JEFF BEZOS : Democrats to probe Trump actions on AT&T, Amazon - aide
RE
2018JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin and others get $2.3 billion in U.S. Air Force rocket contracts
RE
2018JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
RE
2018JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Rocket Venture
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
02/08IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin raises pressure on Putin to end OPEC deal
RE
02/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
02/07CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/07EDWARD LAMPERT : U.S. bankruptcy judge approves sale of Sears to Chairman Lampert
RE
02/07CHRISTIAN CLAUSEN : Sampo Oyj Proposals Of Sampo Plc's Board Of Directors And Its Committees To The Annual General Meeting
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Patrick Thomas John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.