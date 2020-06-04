Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos currently ho

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Abu Dhabi's Sovereign Fund to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
Tencent Rival NetEase Set to Raise $2.7 Billion Via Hong Kong Listing

The company plans to price its Hong Kong stock sale at US$15.87 a share, according to a guidance sent out to investors, representing a 2% discount to the last closing price of NetEase's depositary receipts traded in the U.S. 

 
Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk took aim at Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, calling for a breakup of the online retail giant after it had rejected a book questioning the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Slack Posts Higher Revenue on Work-From-Home Drive

Slack Technologies posted higher revenue in the latest quarter, driven by coronavirus-led work-from-home orders as losses widened due to higher expenses. 

 
Pilgrim's Pride CEO Pleads Not Guilty in Poultry Price-Fixing Case

The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to fix chicken prices, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme. 

 
AstraZeneca Signs More Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Deals

AstraZeneca PLC said it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers, after the drugmaker signed supply deals that reserved initial doses for the U.K. and the U.S. 

 
Authors Retract Studies That Found Risks of Antimalaria Drugs for Covid-19

Two major studies casting doubt on the ability of antimalaria drugs to treat Covid-19 patients based on data from a little-known Chicago company, Surgisphere, were retracted. 

 
Serendipity Propels Verge Genomics Into Race for Covid-19 Drug

San Francisco-based Verge's search for a treatment for ALS also has led to the realization that a drug targeting the same molecule as its ALS drug may also protect against the new coronavirus. 

 
BNY Mellon Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses Gets $50 Million

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a former trader at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. $50 million, a record whistleblower payment from the agency. 

 
SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 2460.6 Delayed Quote.34.12%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.52% 8551 Delayed Quote.12.13%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 2.80% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
FACEBOOK -1.68% 226.29 Delayed Quote.10.25%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.55% 435 End-of-day quote.15.81%
TESLA, INC. -2.10% 864.38 Delayed Quote.106.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/04JEFF BEZOS : Elon Musk Calls For Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos
DJ
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
05/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify
RE
04/30JEFF BEZOS : Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander
RE
04/23JEFF BEZOS : Bezos, Musk among billionaires gaining net worth in pandemic - report
RE
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
03/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend's Brother Sues National Enquirer Publisher for Defamation
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/12JEFF BEZOS : Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million
RE
02/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Denies Defaming Brother Of Girlfriend, Wants Suit Tossed -- WSJ
DJ
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/26JEFF BEZOS : Saudi Prince Courted Amazon's Bezos Before Bitter Split
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/03LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio not steering for Generali, AXA merger - source
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group