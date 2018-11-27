Small Businesses See Amazon's Arrival as a Curse and a Blessing

By Anne Kadet

New York City bookstore owner Chris Doeblin is not a fan of Amazon -- he's been struggling to survive alongside the online retailer for roughly two decades. "Our relationship to them has been being squashed," he said.

But now, Book Culture LIC, his store in Long Island City, Queens, is likely to get a boost from the 25,000 Amazon.com Inc. employees who will be shopping the neighborhood after the company opens one of its new headquarters there.

"I have a lot of different reactions," said Mr. Doeblin, 58.

One might expect Long Island City's shopkeepers would be thrilled to welcome Amazon's so-called HQ2. But -- while business owners are expecting the development to bring new customers -- it is still Amazon, their chief adversary.

Carlos Dall'Orso opened Spokesman Cycles, on Vernon Boulevard, in 2006. As families flocked to the area's glassy new high-rise rentals, he added more children's bikes and accessories. But he can't always compete with Amazon on pricing. "People come in for repairs and service," he said, describing how his business stays afloat.

He hopes Amazonians will patronize his shop. But the main concern among local shopkeepers, he said, is the potential for Amazon's presence to inflate retail rents.

Asked if he knew of anyone purely excited about Amazon coming, he said, "The governor and the mayor."

Milan and Jarka Uherik opened Slovak-Czech Varieties on Jackson Avenue 15 years ago. They welcome shoppers from across the tri-state area and do a steady online business selling sweets, toys and books they import from Central Europe.

But there is one sort of shopper they do not see: wealthier, new residents of the waterfront, where the median household earns $133,000 a year compared to $52,000 in the rest of Long Island City, according to U.S. census data. They doubt the Amazon crowd will be different.

Maybe, Mr. Uherik jokes, Jeff Bezos will buy them out. "If Amazon wants to take over, I'd like that," he said.

Amazon declined to comment on the neighborhood's retail scene, but says half its unit sales are through the million-plus small businesses that sell through Amazon. It also says its presence in Seattle created more than 53,000 jobs outside Amazon, including a sizable number in the retail sector.

New York City and New York state have also agreed to provide $3 billion in tax incentives and grants to Amazon to build the Long Island City headquarters. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that Amazon's presence could generate as much as $27.5 billion in new state and city tax revenue over 25 years.

Long Island City is perhaps a harbinger of how the rest of New York might look if mom-and-pop stores continue to shut down. The neighborhood's commercial strips are jammed with small businesses, but they tend to be service outfits such as restaurants, salons, pilates studios and cappuccino joints. While the neighborhood has seen 18,400 new residential units built since 2006, there are still few stores where you can buy, say, a pair of shoes. Or a blender.

While the area is trying to attract more shops, "it makes more sense for new retailers in the community to sell things that are Amazon-proof -- fitness, nail salons, kickboxing studios -- than hardware and light bulbs," said David Brause, who chairs the board of directors of the Long Island City Business Improvement District.

"It's a young population, and they are not in the habit of going out and going shopping," he said of newer residents in the neighborhood. "They are in the habit of having that big brown box come to their apartment."

Regardless, the coming of HQ2 may be exactly what's needed to spur more business, he added: "It's going to be amazing. An incredible, transformational, once-in-a-generation kind of event."

Some area businesses that don't compete with Amazon are similarly excited. Camy "The Record Man" Verna, who displays his selection of used vinyl records on a 100-foot stretch of sidewalk outside the Queens Plaza subway station, says he expects plenty of business from the Amazon crowd, and he's prepared to love them. "I think they will be fantastic people," he said. "Very uplifting. Very friendly. Very successful. It's going to be great."

Mr. Doeblin, of Book Culture LIC, is more ambivalent. He believes Amazon's success came, to an extent, at the expense of small businesses like his. On the other hand, he believes HQ2 will help his business. Amazon employees, he said, "Are the kind of people who visit bookstores. People with extra income and families.

Amazon employees, he said, "Are the kind of people who visit bookstores. People with extra income and families. It's perfect."

He imagines a future in which Amazonians stop in his store, meet their neighbors, come to care about the community and ask how they can contribute.

"Jeff Bezos is going to take his helicopter in and say, 'I'm here to help,'" he said. "That would be my dream."

Write to Anne Kadet at Anne.Kadet@wsj.com