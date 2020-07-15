Log in
Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos holds the po

Twitter Accounts of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Appear to Have Been Hacked

07/15/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By Euirim Choi

The Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk and technology companies including Apple Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., appear to have been hacked Wednesday afternoon, the latest instance in which users with millions of followers have been compromised on the social- media platform.

The accounts of Mr. Musk, Mr. Gates, Mr. Bezos, Apple and others posted similar messages requesting money be sent to their cryptocurrency accounts. The messages received thousands of likes before they were taken down.

The accounts of the bitcoin and Ripple cryptocurrencies posted similar messages, along with popular cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase.

The breach is the latest in a series of security failures that Twitter has experienced in recent years. Last August, Twitter Inc.'s chief executive Jack Dorsey's personal account was compromised and used to send erratic and racist tweets.

In 2017, a number of prominent accounts were hacked and used to convey pro-Turkish messages.

Representatives for Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.44% 3008.87 Delayed Quote.66.90%
APPLE INC. 0.69% 390.9 Delayed Quote.32.21%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.85% 8074.652 End-of-day quote.27.15%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.77% 9204.8575 End-of-day quote.29.10%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -0.17%End-of-day quote.-19.74%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 0.42% 0.0008 End-of-day quote.-43.94%
RIPPLE - EURO -1.07% 0.173 End-of-day quote.2.07%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.93% 0.1973 End-of-day quote.3.34%
TESLA, INC. 1.93% 1546.01 Delayed Quote.262.58%
TWITTER 3.75% 35.67 Delayed Quote.7.27%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.08% 32.81 Delayed Quote.4.00%
