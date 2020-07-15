Twitter Accounts of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Appear to Have Been Hacked

By Euirim Choi

The Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk and technology companies including Apple Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., appear to have been hacked Wednesday afternoon, the latest instance in which users with millions of followers have been compromised on the social- media platform.

The accounts of Mr. Musk, Mr. Gates, Mr. Bezos, Apple and others posted similar messages requesting money be sent to their cryptocurrency accounts. The messages received thousands of likes before they were taken down.

The accounts of the bitcoin and Ripple cryptocurrencies posted similar messages, along with popular cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase.

The breach is the latest in a series of security failures that Twitter has experienced in recent years. Last August, Twitter Inc.'s chief executive Jack Dorsey's personal account was compromised and used to send erratic and racist tweets.

In 2017, a number of prominent accounts were hacked and used to convey pro-Turkish messages.

Representatives for Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.