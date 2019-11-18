Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - United States
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Amazon.com, Inc., Explore Holdings LLC and Blue Origin LLC, Jeffrey P. Bezos currently is

U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington

A U.S. watchdog on Monday backed a protest from Jeff Bezos' space company that challenged the Pentagon's military space launch procurement strategy, showing support for one of the Amazon billionaire's disputes with major agency procurement programs.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) sustained part of a bid protest from Blue Origin that argued the Air Force's decision to pick just two of four competing rocket companies to launch the country's next lineup of defense satellites for the next five years is "flawed".

Bezos' Amazon.com Inc also challenged the Pentagon's recent decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp, claiming politics spoiled a fair contracting process.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos in 2000, filed its protest in August, claiming the Air Force program "contains a number of flaws preventing offerers from intelligently preparing their proposals" and "squashes nascent competition by locking out non-selected providers for over 5 years."

The total contract value for the program, called Launch Services Procurement (LSP) Phase 2, is unknown but is expected to be worth billions of dollars, assigning the Pentagon's next 34 launches of defense satellites from 2022 to 2027 to two companies.

The GAO said Monday the Air Force program's "basis for award is inconsistent with applicable procurement law and regulation" and recommended the agency change the rules of its solicitation.

If the Air Force disagrees with the GAO's recommendation, it would be the first time an agency did so since 2015, setting the stage for the U.S. Congress to intervene. Of the nearly 2,000 protest affirmations from the GAO since 2015, only one agency formally declined to implement GAO's recommendations.

The Air Force has said it "does not plan to revise the terms of the LSP solicitation due to this protest," believing its current approach is best for national security and open competition.

Congress in 2014 moved to wean the U.S. off its dependency on rockets using Russia's RD-180 engine for military launches before 2022 by initiating the Air Force LSP, which expects to pick the two award winners by the end of 2020.

United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp whose Atlas 5 rocket uses the RD-180, has long dominated the military launch market, lofting the bulk of U.S. defense satellites to space since its formation in 2006.

Elon Musk's SpaceX sued the government in 2014 over a multi-billion dollar ULA deal with the Air Force for 36 launches. SpaceX dropped the lawsuit after the Air Force agreed to open up competition.

Northrop Grumman Corp, SpaceX and ULA have also submitted rocket proposals to the Air Force which is expected to make a final decision by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.75% 1752.53 Delayed Quote.15.81%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.25% 150.34 Delayed Quote.48.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
09:16pJEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
10/22JEFF BEZOS : Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander
RE
09/12JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
08/27JEFF BEZOS : U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes aim at corporate media, tech giants
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/01JEFF BEZOS : Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile
RE
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement - report
RE
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Divorce Finalizes, Sets Stage for $38 Billion Amazon Stake Transfer - Bloomberg
DJ
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says robotic hands will be ready for commercial use in next 10 years
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
04/11JEFF BEZOS : Walmart responds to Bezos with tweet asking Amazon to pay taxes
RE
04/04JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
02:26aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE
11/15TIM COOK : sources
RE
11/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE
11/15LAKSHMI MITTAL : India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomberg
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group