What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram

July 3 (Reuters) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said it was
time to bust out the tequila.
Standing by the seashore, the celebrity wrestler and film
star put his arm around Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's
founder. Bezos, in sunglasses, smiled for a picture and then
shared it on the 'gram. The men had just announced a movie deal
for Amazon Studios.
Bezos, 57, is stepping down as Amazon's CEO on Monday. He'll
remain executive chairman and the company's biggest shareholder,
but his Instagram account shows he has plenty of other interests
to occupy his time.
The science fiction fan is planning a joy ride to suborbital
space with his best friend and brother, Mark, this month, one
recent post said. In another, Bezos is behind the wheel of an
electric pickup truck built by Rivian, a startup that Amazon
funded, traversing the desert in a cowboy hat to see a rocket
capsule land.
The final frontier has long beckoned Bezos, who has poured
billions of dollars into his company Blue Origin to promote
tourism and infrastructure in space. The venture's first crewed
flight is to embark July 20, less than two weeks after Richard
Branson's Virgin Galactic to commence a new epoch of travel
beyond earth.
Bezos leaves Amazon's former cloud computing chief Andy
Jassy to run a company that is bigger and more valuable than
ever. It's unclear how Bezos will govern from the
sidelines.
Bezos, a hedge fund executive turned garage entrepreneur,
long defined Amazon's culture, through business adages like
"customer obsession" and "have backbone; disagree and commit,"
as well as curt emails to his team bearing just a question mark
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-bezos/with-bezos-out-as-amazon-ceo-is-this-the-end-of-his-ominous-question-mark-emails-idUSKBN2A32Z8.
Neither Amazon nor Bezos responded to a request for comment.
Bezos said in an April letter to investors that he would
focus on new initiatives as executive chair and making Amazon a
better place to work. That followed employee frustration that
surfaced during a failed unionization campaign in Alabama.
His Instagram, though, spotlights his interest in Tinsel
Town. Bezos posted about Oscar nods and Golden Globe wins for
Amazon Studios, and during his last annual meeting as CEO he
talked about re-imagining screen heroes for the 21st century
through Amazon's deal to buy MGM.
(Not featured on his Instagram is a yacht, longer than a
football field, which Bezos reportedly owns and which will come
with a support yacht and helipad once it's built, according to
Bloomberg News. His partner, Lauren Sanchez, is a helicopter
pilot.)
Bezos has also met with public officials to draw attention
to his philanthropy. He discussed his climate efforts with
French President Emmanuel Macron and gave Washington Governor
Jay Inslee a tour of a homeless shelter, his posts show.
He's had some fun with music stars Katy Perry, Lil Nas X and
Lizzo, too.
He posted from the Super Bowl in 2020, "I just took a DNA
test, turns out I'm 100% @lizzobeeating's biggest fan."
