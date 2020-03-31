Sempra Energy Appoints CEO Martin as President

By Dave Sebastian



Sempra Energy said it has given Chairman and Chief Executive Jeffrey Martin the additional role of president, effective Tuesday.

Mr. Martin is succeeding George Bilicic, who resigned as president and chief legal officer Monday, the company said.

Mr. Martin became chairman in December 2018 and chief executive in May 2018. Prior that, he was the company's executive vice president and finance chief from January 2017 to April 2018, and previously was the chief executive of San Diego Gas & Electric Co.

