Jeffrey Miller

Age : 54
Public asset : 16,823,536 USD
Linked companies : Halliburton Company
Presently, Jeffrey Allen Miller holds the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Halliburton Names President, CEO Miller to Added Chairman Post -- Update

01/02/2019 | 01:28pm CET

By Colin Kellaher

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday said it named President and Chief Executive Jeffrey Miller to the additional post of chairman.

The Houston oilfield-services company said Mr. Miller succeeds David Lesar, who retired as executive chairman on Dec. 31 under Halliburton's corporate governance guidelines.

Mr. Miller has been president of Halliburton since 2014 and CEO since 2017. Mr. Lesar, who had been executive chairman since 2017, served as CEO from 2000 to 2017.

Halliburton said Robert Malone, who joined the board in 2009, will continue as lead independent director.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Latest news about Jeffrey Miller
 
