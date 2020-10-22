Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeffrey Smith

Age : 46
Public asset : 2,435,301 USD
Biography : Mr. Jeffrey C. Smith is a Managing Member, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer at Sta

Starboard's Smith calls ACI Worldwide 'attractive' takeover target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:17pm EDT
Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP and Chairman of Papa John's International Inc., speaks during an interview on CNBC on the floor of the NYSE in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value, which now owns 9% of ACI Worldwide Inc, views the payment systems company as an "attractive" takeover candidate, the hedge fund's chief Jeffrey Smith said at a conference on Thursday.

"ACI looks equally as attractive when you compare its current revenue multiple to recent transaction comps," Smith, Starboard's chief executive officer and chief investment officer, said.

Smith told the Capitalize for Kids Virtual Investors Conference that the company has underperformed peers including Blackbaud, Commvault Systems, and FireEye among others, despite its favorable business characteristics and unique collection of assets.

Over the past five years ACI has returned 37%, much less than the 151% gain of its peer group, Smith said, according to the firm's presentation which was obtained by Reuters.

Smith noted an "unprecedented amount of M&A activity in the payments space in recent years," noting that both strategic and private equity buyers have been active. "The valuations paid for recent acquisitions exceeds the multiple that ACI is currently trading at," he said.

ACI's stock price closed at $31.55 on Thursday, roughly where it closed on Monday before Starboard said it now owns 10.5 million shares in the Naples, Florida-headquartered company which is worth $3.7 billion. The company did not comment on Smith's presentation.

Starboard, which invests roughly $6 billion, is known for its operational know how and improving public companies like Darden Restaurants. Starboard has already won 22 board seats in 2020, including three at data management software maker Commvault Systems, an ACI peer.

Starboard said there is room for ACI to speed up organic growth with expanding operating margins and said that new management is taking sensible steps. But Smith and his team also want to hear details at the upcoming investor day and understand whether all units are core to the company.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBAUD, INC. 0.46% 58.53 Delayed Quote.-26.47%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 2.18% 99.82 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jeffrey Smith
 
10/22ELON MUSK : Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry into India
RE
10/22JEFFREY SMITH : Starboard's Smith calls ACI Worldwide 'attractive' takeover target
RE
10/22MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
10/22DAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
10/22ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Fell; Sees Return to Growth in 2nd Half
DJ
10/21JAMES PACKER : Australia's Crown Resorts nixes agreements with founder Packer
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley for $4.5 billion in all-stock deal
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Pioneer Natural Resources to Buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
10/20ALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
10/20ELON MUSK : Microsoft Teams With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Push Cloud Battle With Amazon Into Orbit
DJ
10/20DONALD WALKER : Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post
DJ
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
10/20PETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/22DAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
10/22MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group