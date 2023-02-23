Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Jim Hagemann Snabe

Age : 57
Public asset : 754,300 USD
Biography : Jim Hagemann Snabe is a Danish businessperson who has been at the helm of 9 different companies. Pre

Siemens supervisory board chairman Snabe will not extend tenure beyond 2025 - source

02/23/2023 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens supervisory board chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe will not extend his tenure beyond 2025, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Dane, who has headed the supervisory board for five years, does not want to run again at the annual general meeting, the source said.

According to the rules for good corporate governance, after twelve years as a member of the supervisory board, one is no longer considered independent from the company.

German publication "WirtschaftsWoche" first reported on Snabe's plans. A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment.

According to the magazine's report, Thyssenkrupp boss Martina Merz and former CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted are possible successors.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.31% 139.44 Delayed Quote.9.68%
AP MOLLER MAERSK 1.95% 15960 Delayed Quote.0.22%
SAP SE 0.24% 109 Delayed Quote.12.79%
SIEMENS AG 1.15% 145.94 Delayed Quote.11.34%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.07% 7.102 Delayed Quote.22.19%
Most Read News
 
02/18India FM Jaishankar says Soros dangerous, debate needed on democracy
RE
02/22Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
RE
02/20Hedge fund manager Chris Hohn demands Airbus drop Atos deal - letter
RE
02/18ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for CEO Tim Cook, other execs' pay packages
RE
02/22French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - Arcom
RE
02/16Dominion Voting Systems says Fox knew vote-rigging claims it broadcast were 'total bs'- court filing
RE
02/21Fresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall
RE
Latest news about Jim Hagemann Snabe
 
11:06aSiemens supervisory board chairman Snabe will not extend tenure beyond 2025 - source
RE
2022Swedish battery maker Northvolt names new chairman
RE
2022Globalization's cheerleaders grasp for new buzzwords at Davos
RE
2022Countries and companies shun Russian crude over Ukraine invasion
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 