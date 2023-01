"We've been in the sales process for quite some time," Groen said on a call following a fourth-quarter trading update.

"Realistically it is a very difficult process currently because there's not a lot of M&A going on in the sector."

In the trading update, Just Eat said fourth-quarter orders fell 12% but the company sees an operating profit of 225 million euros ($244 million) for 2023.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

