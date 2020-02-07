Skandinaviska Jonas Ahlström Appointed New Head Of Seb's Baltic Division

TIDMSEBA
Press release
Stockholm 7 February, 2020
Jonas Ahlström appointed new head of SEB's Baltic division
Jonas Ahlström joined SEB in 2005 from Investor AB and has since
then held several strategic, advisory and leading roles in different
parts of the bank. He has held the position as head of SEB Group's
strategy office where he played a vital role in the creation and
execution of SEB's business plans. In 2018, he assumed the role as Chief
Financial Officer (CFO) of the Baltic division.
"I am happy that Jonas Ahlström accepted the important task of
leading the Baltic division. He has a proven track record from his long
career within SEB and has been successful in his role as CFO in the
Baltic division over the last two years. With his background from
various leadership roles within SEB, I feel confident that the
succession will be well accomplished." says Johan Torgeby, President and
CEO of SEB.
"After almost 20 years in the bank I have decided to move on. I have had
several interesting roles, not the least during last four years as head
of the Baltic division. I'm grateful to SEB for this journey." says Riho
Unt, former head of the Baltic division.
"Riho has successfully led the Baltic division. I'm thankful for his
contribution to SEB and for his commitment to strengthen our
capabilities in the Baltics." says Johan Torgeby.
The succession will take effect 7 February. Riho Unt will leave SEB
after the summer 2020. During his notice period he will continue as the
Chair of SEB Baltic banks supervisory councils and take on a role as
senior advisor, focusing on SEB's financial crime prevention program and
the public-private partnership against financial crime.
For further information, please
contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate
Communication
+46 (0)70 763 99 47
mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se frank.hojem@seb.se
This information is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 18.00 CET on 7 February 2020.
