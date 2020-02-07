Log in
Skandinaviska Jonas Ahlström Appointed New Head Of Seb's Baltic Division

02/07/2020 | 12:16pm EST
TIDMSEBA 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 Stockholm 7 February, 2020 
 
 
   Jonas Ahlström appointed new head of SEB's Baltic division 
 
   Jonas Ahlström joined SEB in 2005 from Investor AB and has since 
then held several strategic, advisory and leading roles in different 
parts of the bank. He has held the position as head of SEB Group's 
strategy office where he played a vital role in the creation and 
execution of SEB's business plans. In 2018, he assumed the role as Chief 
Financial Officer (CFO) of the Baltic division. 
 
   "I am happy that Jonas Ahlström accepted the important task of 
leading the Baltic division. He has a proven track record from his long 
career within SEB and has been successful in his role as CFO in the 
Baltic division over the last two years. With his background from 
various leadership roles within SEB, I feel confident that the 
succession will be well accomplished." says Johan Torgeby, President and 
CEO of SEB. 
 
   "After almost 20 years in the bank I have decided to move on. I have had 
several interesting roles, not the least during last four years as head 
of the Baltic division. I'm grateful to SEB for this journey." says Riho 
Unt, former head of the Baltic division. 
 
   "Riho has successfully led the Baltic division. I'm thankful for his 
contribution to SEB and for his commitment to strengthen our 
capabilities in the Baltics." says Johan Torgeby. 
 
   The succession will take effect 7 February. Riho Unt will leave SEB 
after the summer 2020. During his notice period he will continue as the 
Chair of SEB Baltic banks supervisory councils and take on a role as 
senior advisor, focusing on SEB's financial crime prevention program and 
the public-private partnership against financial crime. 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please 
 contact 
 Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate 
 Communication 
 +46 (0)70 763 99 47 
 mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se frank.hojem@seb.se 
---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This information is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda 
 Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the 
 EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for 
 publication, through the agency of the contact person set out 
 above, at 18.00 CET on 7 February 2020. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong 
 belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies 
 are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective 
 and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden 
 and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a 
 wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, 
 Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on 
 corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering 
 to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature 
 of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries 
 worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted 
 to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 
 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about 
 SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com http://www.sebgroup.com 
------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 6 200207 Jonas Ahlström new Head of SEB's Baltic division 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d16a4362-c4bc-4d14-97cf-8fb666b5fba6

