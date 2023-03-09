Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

John Allan

Age : 73
Public asset : 1,728,451 USD
Linked companies : Tesco PLC - Barratt Developments plc
Biography : John Murray Allan is a British businessperson who has been at the head of 11 different companies...

Tesco Approaches Candidates to Replace Chair John Allan, Sky News Reports

03/09/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Tesco has started approaching candidates to replace Chairman John Allan, who will step down next year given corporate-governance guidelines after serving nearly a decade, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.K. grocer is working with headhunters in the search for a successor and a number of heavyweight potential candidates had been approached in recent weeks, Sky News reports.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3YA5gLS


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0836ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESCO PLC 0.17% 260.9 Delayed Quote.16.19%
Most Read News
 
03/03Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin casts war as battle for nation's survival
RE
03/03Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann: A great entrepreneur is leaving
DP
03/07Twitter's Musk says can raise revenue with more relevant ads
RE
03/08Bertarelli-backed Volta Trucks seeks $264 million in pre-IPO round, says CEO
RE
03/03OpenAI's long-time backer Reid Hoffman leaves board
RE
03/06Bank of America CEO Moynihan says U.S economy to reach technical recession
RE
03/02Carsten Spohr to steer Lufthansa for another five years
DP
Latest news about John Allan
 
08:37aTesco Approaches Candidates to Replace Chair John Allan, Sky News Reports
DJ
01/30Lidl GB raises spending commitment to UK food suppliers
RE
01/26Britain's Morrisons says supplier negotiations 'robust'
RE
01/24After Tesco inflation comments, AB Foods says grocery margin is down
RE
01/23Tesco Suppliers Deny Chairman's Claim Over Price Increases
MT
01/23Food producers challenge 'unnecessary' price hike claim by Tesco chair
AN

Popular Business Leaders
 