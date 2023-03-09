Tesco Approaches Candidates to Replace Chair John Allan, Sky News Reports

--Tesco has started approaching candidates to replace Chairman John Allan, who will step down next year given corporate-governance guidelines after serving nearly a decade, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.K. grocer is working with headhunters in the search for a successor and a number of heavyweight potential candidates had been approached in recent weeks, Sky News reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3YA5gLS

