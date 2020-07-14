John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

"When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UK's board of directors in 2015, he brought with him a wealth of experience which has proved vital in ensuring Huawei's commitment to corporate governance in the UK," a Huawei spokesperson said.

"He has been central to our commitment here dating back 20 years, and we thank him for his valuable contribution."

Sky News, which first reported the news, said Browne had given notice in the last few days that he would step down from the board of Huawei UK in September, six months earlier than his tenure was due to end.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Andy Bruce)