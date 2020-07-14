Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Brown

Age : 84
Public asset : 3,874,710,226 USD
Linked companies : Stryker Corporation
Biography : John Wilford Brown is Member of The American Business Conference.

John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's new flagship store is seen ahead of tomorrow's official opening in Shanghai

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huawei's UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the country's 5G networks later on Tuesday.

"When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UK's board of directors in 2015, he brought with him a wealth of experience which has proved vital in ensuring Huawei's commitment to corporate governance in the UK," a Huawei spokesperson said.

"He has been central to our commitment here dating back 20 years, and we thank him for his valuable contribution."

Sky News, which first reported the news, said Browne had given notice in the last few days that he would step down from the board of Huawei UK in September, six months earlier than his tenure was due to end.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about John Brown
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : filing
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
DJ
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduces share count, suggesting possible buybacks
RE
07/13ELON MUSK : the battle for the next Tesla plant
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group