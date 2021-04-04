Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Burns

Age : 76
Public asset : 12,980,637 USD
Linked companies : Derwent London Plc
Biography : John David Burns founded Derwent London Plc and Derwent Valley Holdings Plc. Presently, he holds the

If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund

04/04/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ryan Dezember | Photographs by Jeff Lautenberger for The Wall Street Journal

A bidding war broke out this winter at a new subdivision north of Houston. But the prize this time was the entire subdivision, not just a single suburban house, illustrating the rise of big investors as a potent new force in the U.S. housing market.

D.R. Horton Inc. built 124 houses in Conroe, Texas, rented them out and then put the whole community, Amber Pines at Fosters Ridge, on the block. A Who's Who of investors and home-rental firms flocked to the December sale. The winning $32 million bid came from an online property-investing platform, Fundrise LLC, which manages more than $1 billion on behalf of about 150,000 individuals.

The country's most prolific home builder booked roughly twice what it typically makes selling houses to the middle class -- an encouraging debut in the business of selling entire neighborhoods to investors.

"We certainly wouldn't expect every single-family community we sell to sell at a 50% gross margin," the builder's finance chief, Bill Wheat, said at a recent investor conference.

From individuals with smartphones and a few thousand dollars to pensions and private-equity firms with billions, yield-chasing investors are snapping up single-family houses to rent out or flip. They are competing for houses with ordinary Americans, who are armed with the cheapest mortgage financing ever, and driving up home prices.

"You now have permanent capital competing with a young couple trying to buy a house," said John Burns, whose eponymous real estate consulting firm estimates that in many of the nation's top markets, roughly one in every five houses sold is bought by someone who never moves in. "That's going to make U.S. housing permanently more expensive," he said.

The consulting firm found Houston to be a favorite haunt of investors who have lately accounted for 24% of home purchases there. Investors' slice of the housing market grows -- as it does in other boomtowns, such as Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas -- among properties priced below $300,000 and in decent school districts.

"Limited housing supply, low rates, a global reach for yield, and what we're calling the institutionalization of real-estate investors has set the stage for another speculative investor-driven home price bubble," the firm concluded.

The bubble has room to grow before it bursts, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting. But it is inflating fast. The firm expects home prices to climb 12% this year -- on top of last year's 11% rise -- and increase at least 6% in 2022, a period of appreciation reminiscent of 2004 and 2005.

That boom was different, fueled by loose lending that enabled individuals to speculate on home prices by racking up mortgages they could repay only if home prices kept climbing. The money party ended a few years later when home prices stopped rising. The ensuing crash wiped out $11 trillion in U.S. household wealth and brought the global financial system to the brink of collapse.

Financiers stepped in starting in 2011 and gobbled up foreclosed homes at steep discounts. They dispatched buyers to courthouse auctions with duffel bags of cash. Smartphones and tablet computers -- new then -- enabled them to orchestrate the land grab and manage tens of thousands of far-flung properties thereafter.

They dominated the market for a few years, accounting for about a third of sales in some markets and setting a floor for falling prices. There wasn't much competition. Stung by losses, banks made it harder for regular home buyers to get a mortgage. Millions of Americans were underwater, owing more on their mortgages than their homes were worth, and unable to move.

Home-rental firms, including Invitation Homes Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent, thrived. Renting suburban homes proved so profitable that landlords hit the open market and added properties at full price once foreclosures dried up. Many now build houses explicitly to rent.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a race for home-office space and yards. Occupancy rates reached records and rents are rising with home prices. The ecosystem of companies that service, finance and mimic the mega landlords is booming.

Burns counted more than 200 companies and investment firms in the house hunt: computer-assisted flipper Opendoor Technologies Inc., money managers including J.P. Morgan Asset Management and BlackRock Inc., platforms such as Fundrise and Roofstock that buy and arrange for the management of rentals on behalf of individuals and builder LGI Homes Inc., which now reports wholesale home sales to bulk buyers in its quarterly results.

Spring brought a fresh stampede of buyers.

PCCP LLC, which typically invests in apartment buildings and office towers, said it bought rental-home communities in the Southeast, the start of a $1 billion pact with Calstrs, California's $286.9 billion teachers' retirement system.

Home builder Lennar Corp. announced a rental venture with investment firms including Centerbridge Partners LP and Allianz SE to which it and potentially other builders will supply more than $4 billion of houses.

Madison Realty Capital moved into rentals with clients that used to focus on developing apartment buildings and owner-occupied subdivisions. On Thursday, it closed a $110 million loan on a project in Los Angeles, where 220 of the nearly 700 home sites are being sold to investors. The original plans, derailed by the housing crash, didn't envision any rentals.

"A lot of things that would have been for-sale housing are going to be for-rent housing," said Josh Zegen, Madison's managing principal.

Bruce McNeilage began building houses to rent out around Nashville, Tenn., in 2005. After the housing crash, his Kinloch Partners expanded into other Southeastern markets, flipping occupied rentals to bigger investors.

Kinloch was financed mostly by community banks in the cities where it rehabbed foreclosures and built rentals. These days Kinloch can borrow far more from Walker & Dunlop Inc., a commercial real estate lender forging into suburban rentals. Mr. McNeilage's problem is that others are bidding up houses and lots.

"I am boxed out," he said. "There's too many people chasing things and they're willing to overpay. It's silly money right now."

Write to Ryan Dezember at ryan.dezember@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-21 1014ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.07% 217.2 Delayed Quote.8.22%
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT 2.67% 34.23 Delayed Quote.14.10%
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.71% 766.83 Delayed Quote.6.28%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 2.17% 91.05 Delayed Quote.32.11%
INVITATION HOMES INC. 2.13% 32.67 Delayed Quote.10.00%
LENNAR CORPORATION 2.17% 103.43 Delayed Quote.35.68%
LGI HOMES, INC. 2.47% 153 Delayed Quote.44.54%
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 2.64% 21.75 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. 2.47% 105.28 Delayed Quote.14.41%
Latest news about John Burns
 
10:15aJOHN BURNS : If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
DJ
05:45aCARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm
DJ
04/02DAN SCHULMAN : PayPal Stock Surge Triggers $31.3 Million Payout to CEO Dan Schulman
DJ
04/01DAVID DUFFIELD : Workday appoints new board Chairman after David Duffield resigns
RE
04/01TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook joins chorus of critics against Georgia's voting restrictions
RE
04/01MARIA MARTINEZ : German Retail Sales Rose in February Despite Lockdown
DJ
03/31ELON MUSK : UFC-owner Endeavor revives IPO plans, names Musk to board
RE
03/31JOHN MARTIN : John Martin, Who Built Gilead Into HIV, Hepatitis Powerhouse, Dies
DJ
03/31WEI HE : The Ban on Huawei Helped Revive Ericsson, but Landed CEO in a Tough Spot
DJ
03/31MARIA MARTINEZ : German Jobless Claims Fell in March, Beating Expectations
DJ
03/31SHIGETAKA KOMORI : Fujifilm CEO Komori, who oversaw push into healthcare, to step down in June
RE
03/30KENTARO OKUDA : Nomura faces tough questions over global plans after U.S. client loss
RE
03/30FENG LI : China's Ganfeng sees lithium rally extending as profits almost triple
RE
03/30MARIA MARTINEZ : Germany March Consumer Prices Rise in Line With Forecasts
DJ
03/30NAVNEET KAPOOR : A.P. Moeller-Maersk Appoints Navneet Kapoor to Executive Board
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/31JOHN MARTIN : John Martin, Who Built Gilead Into HIV, Hepatitis Powerhouse, Dies
DJ
03/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD profit up 162% in 2020
RE
03/31WEI HE : The Ban on Huawei Helped Revive Ericsson, but Landed CEO in a Tough Spot
DJ
03/29PETR KELLNER : Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash
RE
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman stays mum on $4 billion SPAC target, says a second may follow
RE
03/30KENTARO OKUDA : Nomura faces tough questions over global plans after U.S. client loss
RE
03/30MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son considers bringing Coupang services to Japan
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Sébastien Bazin Martin Blessing Markus Blocher Vincent Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Keith Creel Brunello Cucinelli Laurence Debroux Claudio Descalzi Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Bart Filius John Fredriksen Antoine Frérot Thomas Gottstein Denis Kessler Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Maria Martinez Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal John Murphy Elon Musk Chamath Palihapitiya Michael Pieper Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Remo Ruffini Ugur Sahin Rolf Martin Schmitz Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Christian Sewing Kurt Sievers Martin Sorrell Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman Eric Yuan Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ