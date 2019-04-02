Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Elkann

Birthday : 04/01/1976
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : John Jacob Philip Elkann is an Italian businessperson who has been the head of 18 different companie

Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:49am EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

MILAN (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, remains committed to Fiat Chrysler (FCA), chairman John Elkann said, in comments that may dampen speculation the Italian carmaker could be the target of a takeover.

"Our permanence in the capital of FCA has given its successive leadership teams the latitude to plan for the long term rather than having to react to daily pressures," John Elkann, who is also Fiat Chrysler chairman, said in a letter to Exor shareholders published late on Monday.

"This approach and mindset remain as relevant to us today as ever and our commitment to FCA and to participating in its bold and profitable future is also unchanged."

Exor, Fiat's biggest shareholder with a stake of 29 percent, has been diversifying its asset base in recent years after buying U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe in 2015.

Media reports last month said France's Renault wanted to restart merger talks with Japan's Nissan Motor. within 12 months, after which it could be eyeing a bid for Fiat.

The president of Peugeot family holding company FFP said he would support a new deal and suggested Fiat Chrysler was among the options.

Elkann said the next 20 years in the car industry were set to witness a great level of change and suggested the Agnelli family, the founders of Fiat, would not passively stand by.

"We are determined that we and Fiat Chrysler will play our part actively and ambitiously in this new and exciting era," he said in the letter.

After the death of former CEO Sergio Marchionne last year, speculation about the future of Fiat Chrysler has intensified.

Marchionne, who had created the group by merging a troubled Fiat with Chrysler of the U.S., had advocated industry mergers to share the cost of building electric and self-driving cars.

Carmakers around the world are looking to tie-ups to cope with rising competition, the rise of electrification and the threat of a trade war between the United States and China.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.40% 13.59 End-of-day quote.7.16%
PEUGEOT 0.04% 22.67 Real-time Quote.21.48%
RENAULT -0.05% 60.66 Real-time Quote.11.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Elkann
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' security chief
RE
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline safety
RE
04/01CARLOS GHOSN : Renault alerts prosecutors to Oman dealer payments under Ghosn
RE
03/27CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
RE
03/26DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group Launching Online Shopping Platform
DJ
03/26CARLOS SLIM : Mexico president says Slim wants to retire during his term
RE
04/01PAUL JACOBS : Paul Jacobs Retreats From Qualcomm Takeover Quest
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About