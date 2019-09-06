Log in
John Ferriola

Age : 66
Public asset : 19,405,021 USD
Linked companies : Nucor Corporation
Biography : Currently, John J. Ferriola is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corp. Mr. Ferr

Nucor Chairman, CEO John Ferriola to Retire Dec. 31

09/06/2019 | 09:37am EDT

By Chris Wack

Nucor Corp. (NUE) said Friday that John J. Ferriola will retire as chairman and chief executive on Dec. 31.

The steel company said the board of directors named Leon J. Topalian as president and chief operating officer, effective Thursday. Mr. Topalian will succeed Mr. Ferriola as CEO on Jan. 1, 2020, in connection with Nucor's planned succession process. Mr. Ferriola served as chairman since 2014 and as CEO since 2013.

The company said Mr. Topalian served as an executive vice president of Nucor from 2017 to 2019.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

