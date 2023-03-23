Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

John Fredriksen

Birthday : 05/10/1944
Place of birth : Oslo - Norway
Biography : John Fredriksen is a Cypriot businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies....

Frontline's Fredriksen appointed to Euronav supervisory board

03/23/2023 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian-born shipping tycoon Fredriksen speaks in Oslo

(Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav said on Thursday its shareholders had elected John Fredriksen from Frontline, a major investor that pulled out of a merger deal with Euronav this year, to its supervisory board.

Euronav said shareholders had also approved the nomination to the supervisory board of Marc Saverys from CMB, the Belgian group's largest shareholder, which opposed the Frontline merger that would have created the world's largest publicly listed tanker company.

The vote on the composition of the group's supervisory board is key to defining its future strategy.

The Frontline and Euronav merger deal was terminated in January.

"I welcome the new directors and look forward to working with the enlarged Board to pursue our strategy of profitable growth and value-creation in the interest of all stakeholders," Euronav Supervisory Board Chairwoman Grace Reksten Skaugen said in a statement.

Shareholders also approved the appointments Cato H. Stonex, representing Frontline-aligned Famatown and Patrick De Brabandere, representing CMB.

Norwegian-born billionaire investor Fredriksen was elected with 99.75% of votes at the meeting.

CMB and Fredriksen, which have built their Euronav stakes over the last year, get two board members each.

The new supervisory board will consist of seven members: three representatives from the former Euronav board, two representatives from CMB, and two representatives of Famatown, including Fredriksen.

Famatown belongs to Fredriksen who also is the biggest shareholder in Frontline.

Euronav's shares were up 2.9% at 14.57 GMT

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.82% 77.35 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
EURONAV NV 2.51% 16.73 Real-time Quote.4.14%
FRONTLINE PLC 2.50% 17.4499 Delayed Quote.40.20%
WTI 2.04% 71.565 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
Most Read News
 
03/17EU countries to sign agreement to buy shells for Ukraine
RE
03/20Ralph Hamers, the Dutchman thrust in the driver's seat at Swiss bank UBS
RE
03/21UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT
RE
03/21Zuckerberg, Meta are sued for failing to address sex trafficking, child exploitation
RE
03/22JPMorgan CEO Dimon scheduled to meet White House's Brainard during D.C. trip -source
RE
03/17Carl Icahn urges Fed to keep fighting inflation after SVB collapse - FT
RE
01:44aRyanair's O'Leary says talks restarted with Boeing for new aircraft order - FT
RE
Latest news about John Fredriksen
 
11:18aFrontline's Fredriksen appointed to Euronav supervisory board
RE
09:43aFrontline's Fredriksen appointed to supervisory board of Euronav
RE
02/27Transcript : Euronav NV - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022John Fredriksen controlled Alta Trading winds down amid volatile oil markets - sources
RE
2022Transcript : Avance Gas Holding Ltd, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
2022Transcript : FLEX LNG Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer