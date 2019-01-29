Log in
John Fredriksen

Birthday : 05/10/1944
Place of birth : Oslo - Norway
John Fredriksen is a Cypriot businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies and cu

Norwegian Air plans share issue, Fredriksen to take stake

01/29/2019 | 03:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Group, speaks during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air plans to raise 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($353 million) in a share issue to strengthen its balance sheet, the loss-making budget airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is among the investors who have agreed to underwrite the rights issue, as will Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos and Chairman Bjoern Kise, the company said.

"Terms of the rights issue, including the subscription price and the number of shares to be issued, will be proposed by the Board of Directors and are expected to be announced on or about 18 February," Norwegian said.

BA-owner IAG last week announced it had abandoned its attempt to buy the Oslo-listed airline.

There are currently no discussions under way with potential buyers, Norwegian said on Tuesday.

Preliminary 2018 earnings showed an operating loss of approximately 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns, the company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)
