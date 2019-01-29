Norwegian Air plans share issue, Fredriksen to take stake

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is among the investors who have agreed to underwrite the rights issue, as will Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos and Chairman Bjoern Kise, the company said.

"Terms of the rights issue, including the subscription price and the number of shares to be issued, will be proposed by the Board of Directors and are expected to be announced on or about 18 February," Norwegian said.

BA-owner IAG last week announced it had abandoned its attempt to buy the Oslo-listed airline.

There are currently no discussions under way with potential buyers, Norwegian said on Tuesday.

Preliminary 2018 earnings showed an operating loss of approximately 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns, the company said.

