John Hess

Age : 64
Public asset : 2,017,279,001 USD
Biography : Currently, John B. Hess occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Hess Midstrea

Hess: Bakken Oil Production Set to Grow to 200,000 BOE/D by 2021

12/12/2018 | 07:55pm CET

By Michael Dabaie

Hess Corp. (HES) said Wednesday that Bakken production is set to grow to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021.

Production from Bakken is set to generate more than $1 billion of annual free cash flow post 2020 at a $60 per barrel West Texas Intermediate oil price.

The global exploration and production company said in an Investor Day presentation that compound annual production growth of more than 10% combined with margin expansion is set to drive compound annual cash flow growth of about 20% through 2025.

The company said it plans to structurally lower costs to a portfolio breakeven of less than $40 per barrel of Brent by 2025. Brent crude futures were recently at $60.91 a barrel.

"As our portfolio generates increasing free cash flow, we will continue to prioritize return of capital to shareholders," Chief Executive Officer John Hess said.

Shares were recently up 2.5% to $53.27.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI -1.81% 51.11 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
