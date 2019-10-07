Log in
Business Leaders
John Kingman

Public asset : 552,671 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Legal & General Group Plc
Biography : Presently, John Kingman is Non-Executive Chairman of UK Research & Innovation and Chairman at Legal

Tesco Bank adds John Kingman to its board

10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT
A Tesco supermarket is seen in west London

(Reuters) - Tesco's financial arm confirmed on Monday that it has appointed John Kingman, the businessman who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks in the financial crisis, to its board as a non-executive director.

Kingman was closely involved in the British government's response to the 2008 financial crisis as Second Permanent Secretary to the treasury, and his appointment is effective next month, Tesco Bank said in a statement.

Kingman, who is also the chairman of Legal & General Group Plc, had been reported as a possible contender to be the next governor of the Bank of England, although he has said he does not want the role.

(Corrects to remove "former" from third paragraph)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGAL & GENERAL -0.73% 235.7 Delayed Quote.2.90%
TESCO PLC -0.76% 235 Delayed Quote.24.78%
