John Lee

Age : 58
Public asset : 7,734,665 USD
Linked companies : MKS Instruments, Inc.
Biography : Presently, John Tseng Chung Lee holds the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

"New symphony" for Hong Kong promised by leadership contender John Lee

04/09/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee, arrives at his office after Central People's Government approves his resignation, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee, who has announced his bid to run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday "this will be a new symphony and I am the conductor".

Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
