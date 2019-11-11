Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Legere

Age : 59
Public asset : 142,139,205 USD
Linked companies : T-Mobile US, Inc.
Biography : John J. Legere is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies. Currently, he

WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO John Legere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:56pm EST

By Sarah Krouse and Maureen Farrell

Breaking News:

WeWork is in discussions with T-Mobile US Inc. Chief Executive John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup, according to people familiar with the matter.

WeWork's parent, formally known as We Co., is searching for a CEO who can stabilize the company following the erratic tenure of its co-founder Adam Neumann. After WeWork's failed attempt at an initial public offering, SoftBank Group Corp. bought a majority stake in the company last month in a bailout, severing most ties with Mr. Neumann.

The startup is looking for a new leader who could join as soon as January, some of the people said. There is no guarantee that Mr. Legere, who stands to receive a windfall if T-Mobile completes its proposed takeover of Sprint Corp. next year, would accept the position or that another candidate won't emerge.

Like Mr. Neumann, Mr. Legere is known as an unconventional executive. The 61-year-old has spent the past six years running T-Mobile with a pugnacious style, trashing his rivals on Twitter as "Dumb and Dumber," using foul language and dressing in the company's signature magenta. He has turned around T-Mobile's operations, luring millions of cellphone customers from larger players and initiating the pending takeover of Sprint.

Two WeWork executives, Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, have served as co-CEOs since September when Mr. Neumann resigned under pressure as chief executive. SoftBank executives are seeking to replace the duo with a high-profile candidate who they hope can turn the company around with an eye toward potentially taking it public in the future, the people said.

(More to come)

--Drew FitzGerald and Liz Hoffman contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com and Maureen Farrell at maureen.farrell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.01% 4300 End-of-day quote.-38.62%
T-MOBILE US -1.63% 79.62 Delayed Quote.27.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Legere
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/08CARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
11/07MASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
11/07LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal slips to third-quarter net loss, sees U.S. steel downturn, worse in Europe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group