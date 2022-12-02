Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

John Lewis

Age : 56
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, John Patrick Lewis holds the position of Chief Financial Officer & Director at Made.com G

Britain's John Lewis agrees $611 million home building joint venture with abrdn

12/02/2022 | 02:18am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Friday it has agreed a 500 million pounds ($611 million) multi-decade joint venture with investment company abrdn to build residential rental homes.

John Lewis said the joint venture would help it reach 10% of its ambition to build 10,000 new homes over the next decade.

($1 = 0.8178 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 3.09% 200.4 Delayed Quote.-16.81%
TESCO PLC 0.53% 228.7 Delayed Quote.-21.11%
