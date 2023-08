(Reuters) - Waitrose supermarket chain-owner John Lewis Partnership said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud worth 100 million pounds ($127.5 million) over the next five years.

More of the company's technology will move to Google Cloud, and will use its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools as part of the agreement, John Lewis said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)